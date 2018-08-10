Henry Cejudo Argues Why Demetrious Johnson Should Not Get A Rematch

With a new flyweight champion being crowned for the first time in the division’s history, there is one thing that cannot be argued: a seismic shift has occurred regarding the who’s who in the division. However, what is almost equally as indisputable is that Demetrious Johnson is deserving of a rematch, or at least as deserving as anyone has ever been in the promotion’s history. Henry Cejudo, however, firmly adopting the “out with the old” ideology, isn’t so sure that’s what’s best for the flyweight division for the time being.

“I would agree when it comes to the statistics side of it,” Cejudo said on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show regarding whether or not Demetrious Johnson deserves a rematch. “But at the same time, I know what the UFC’s trying to create, man. I had to wait two and a half years to face Demetrious Johnson.

I had to wait, too. And it’s also good, too, for our weight class to start new storylines that have nothing to do with Demetrious Johnson. We need new storylines in our weight class.”

If Johnson were to be granted the rematch, Cejudo argues, the ramifications could be more monotony and dullness in the division:

“Think about it…let’s just say Demetrious Johnson beats me for the trilogy,” Cejudo began. Again, that goes back to not building a storyline. I think Demetrious Johnson may agree with me. Just for the sake of our weight class, I think it would be good. I think it would be good to see somebody else, for now, except for Demetrious Johnson.”

Here’s a shocker: No, Demetrious Johnson does not agree with him:

“Of course,” Johnson said at the UFC Post-Fight Press conference when asked if he thought an immediate rematch was in order. “It wasn’t like he blew me out the water.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Should Demetrious Johnson not receive a rematch for the sake of new storylines within the flyweight division?