Henry Cejudo Prefers T.J. Dillashaw for Next Flyweight Defense

With both Henry Cejudo and Dana White both on the record expressing interest of Cejudo vs. Dillashaw taking place at 135, it appeared the hopes of reigning bantamweight champion receiving a rematch following the controversial stoppage at UFC Brooklyn was next to nil.

Henry Cejudo successfully defended his flyweight championship against T.J. Dillashaw January 19th in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, handing the bantamweight champion his first loss in three years. In the aftermath, T.J. Dillashaw has campaigned for a rematch, but specifically at flyweight, and Henry Cejudo is more than willing to acquiesce.

“If T.J. wants to run it back at 125 pounds, we can do that,” Cejudo said in an interview with MMA Junkie. I thought about it, we can welcome him, too. If he feels like he can still beat me at ’25, well, let’s run it again.”

With the future of the flyweight division in limbo, it is questionable if we will ever see a flyweight title fight ever again. But if Henry Cejudo’s next fight is a flyweight title defense, a rematch with Dillashaw would be his preference.

“To be quite honest with you, he’s my first choice,” Cejudo said of Dillashaw. “To go to ’35 would be more of a legacy, but I’m not opposed for him coming down, too, to 125. I’m not opposed to it.”

But if Dillashaw remains at 135, Cejudo acknowledged another worthy challenger to his throne:

“But the next person in line for me would be Benavidez,” Cejudo said.

