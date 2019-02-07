Henry Cejudo Provides Grim Updates on Future of Flyweight Division

Henry Cejudo is still as much in the dark about the future of the flyweight division as the rest of us, only not quite. Henry Cejudo claims to be privy of the recent release of two top-10 flyweights. First, Cejudo revealed in passing earlier this week that the promotion chose to cut Dustin Ortiz. And Wednesday evening, he disclosed another ranked and veteran UFC flyweight has been released, continuing the string of bad omens for the future of the division:

“Dude, they just cut John Moraga yesterday,” Cejudo said in a UFC 234 media scrum. “He texted me, dude. He was like, hey, dude, they cut me. And this is my brother. I grew up with him. We went to the same high school, grew up with the same coaches. I was just like….title contender, I mean, this guy was ranked I-don’t-know-what in the world. It’s unfortunate, but I feel like I did enough to save this division”.

Henry Cejudo revealed that he met with Dana White recently, but, just like the media, he, too, is not receiving any direct answers from White regarding the flyweight division’s future (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“Welcome to the UFC, welcome to MMA,” Cejudo said. “I’m speechless. I don’t know what to tell you guys. I really don’t.

“I’m getting no answer from (White) either.“ There’s a pink elephant in the room. It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m the champ.’ I should be told something at least, out of a little bit out of respect. It’s still unsure.”

Many speculated that a victory over T.J. Dillashaw would be all that would be required to ensure the safety of the flyweight division. Yet, here we are, two weeks later, with the division still trending towards termination.

Do you believe there is any realistic hope of the flyweight division continuing?