Henry Cejudo Reacts to Callout From ‘Corn-Rolled Princess’ Urijah Faber

UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has responded to the latest callout by pro-MMA legend Urijah Faber for a fight.

With Faber returning to competition, Cejudo started the talk of this fight after his latest bout where he scored a knockout of Marlon Moraes to claim the 135-pound belt in June. This led to Faber firing back at Cejudo after his win where he noted that he wanted a showdown.

Faber scored a quick win over Ricky Simon in the co-headliner of the UFC Sacramento event on ESPN+ in his return fight. This is where he issued the challenge. Just hours after UFC Sacramento, Cejudo took to his official Twitter account and issued a response to Faber where he wrote the following:

“Careful what you wish for my corn-rolled princess. You could be the next legend to bend the knee to Triple C.”

Faber stated at the post-fight press conference that he plans to discuss his future with UFC officials soon after a triumphant return from retirement.

This potential fight is on the back burner as Cejudo recently underwent surgery that will likely keep him out of action for the majority of 2019. Time will tell whether the UFC books this fight.