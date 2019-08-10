Henry Cejudo Reacts To Frankie Edgar’s Bantamweight Move

Henry Cejudo has already revved up the trash talk towards Frankie Edgar.

Edgar competed for the UFC featherweight gold late last month. Standing in his way was 145-pound title holder Max Holloway. While “The Answer” hung in tough, he ultimately fell to “Blessed” via unanimous decision. Once Edgar had time to reflect on things, he made the decision to move down to the bantamweight division.

Cejudo Sends Message To Edgar Following Bantamweight Move

The UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Cejudo posted a video on his Twitter account responding to Edgar’s move (via MMAFighting.com).

“I’m out here getting my recovery done at the UFC PI as I’m going to be out for a minute,” Cejudo said . ‘Then I hear start hearing these little birdies saying that Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar wants to come down to my weight class.

“Frankie, you’re 0-5 in your last title fights. What makes you think you coming down to my weight class will be any different. Do me a favor, when you wanted [UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden] then I want you to call me out. One, because I know you’re gold thirsty and you want mine. Two, I just know you just don’t like me. But until then Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar I want you do me a favor and bend the knee to ‘Triple-C’ too.”

Cejudo is out of action after undergoing shoulder surgery. He may be out until 2020. His next opponent is unclear, but both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan have made their case.

Could Frankie Edgar jump the line or insert himself into a number one contender bout?