Henry Cejudo Reacts To Jose Aldo Wanting To Move Down In Weight

UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo has some words for Jose Aldo.

For years many have called for Aldo to move up to the lightweight division. While Aldo once ruled the roost in the featherweight division, he’s struggled making the 145-pound limit. While Aldo always hits his target weight, it’s almost never without significant hurdles. In fact, head coach Andre Pederneiras told Combate that Aldo considered putting a halt to his weight cutting ahead of UFC Calgary last year and just taking the fine.

Cejudo Responds To Aldo’s Desire To Move Down

Despite his weight cutting struggles, Aldo has expressed interest in moving down to the bantamweight division to challenge Cejudo. “Triple C” is aware of the challenge and he responded during a media scrum in Mexico City (via BJPenn.com).

“Jose Aldo can drop down all he wants. He can bend the knee to Triple C too,” Cejudo said. “I’m on a legend rampage. I’m a GOAT killer. I’m a PED Killer. the greatest of all time. Nobody in the UFC has my credentials, I feel like I need to start getting respected for it. I’m trying to make money too on top of everything. Olympic champ, flyweight champ and now bantamweight champ of the world. My name is Triple C. Don’t forget the name.”

UFC president Dana White has made it clear that he’s not on board with Aldo making the move down to 135 pounds.

“Aldo sent me a text telling me he wants to do this, so we really haven’t talked about it, but I just … there’s no way that kid can make (135). There’s no way. No way.”

“Do you remember when he was the champ and how hard it was for him to make (145)?” White said. “And he’s not any younger, so I honestly haven’t even taken that serious. Love Aldo, and I want to do what he wants to do, but I don’t think I want to see him cut to (135). I don’t think that’s going to be good for him.”