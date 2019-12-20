Henry Cejudo Reacts To Losing UFC Flyweight Title, Says It’s His Choice

Henry Cejudo says he wasn’t stripped of the UFC flyweight gold, rather he has decided to relinquish it.

Cejudo captured the 125-pound championship back in Aug. 2018. He stunned Demetrious Johnson and took a split decision win. “Triple C” went on to put away T.J. Dillashaw in 32 seconds to successfully defend the title. Back in June, Cejudo earned a TKO win over Marlon Moraes to become the bantamweight king.

Henry Cejudo Claims He Was Not Stripped Of Flyweight Title

Cole Shelton had reported for BJPENN.com that a flyweight title bout between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo was in the works for UFC Norfolk. Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie later confirmed that Cejudo’s run as the 125-pound champion is indeed over. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cejudo claimed he was the one who decided to relinquish his UFC flyweight championship.

“I am not being stripped,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie late Thursday night. “I am relinquishing my title. … ‘Triple C’ is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins. That’s what’s going on. I’m relinquishing my belt. Being stripped is not what I’m doing. I’m relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee.”

