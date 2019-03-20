Henry Cejudo Reacts To T.J. Dillashaw’s Suspension

Henry Cejudo didn’t take long to respond to T.J. Dillashaw’s adverse drug test findings.

This morning (March 20), it was revealed that Dillashaw tested positive following his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title bout against Cejudo back in January. Dillashaw posted a statement claiming he voluntarily relinquished his UFC bantamweight title as he was handed a one-year suspension retroactive to Jan. 19th.

Cejudo Responds To Dillashaw’s Positive Test

Ariel Helwani reached out to Cejudo for his take on the Dillashaw news. Here’s what he had to say:

Just spoke to @HenryCejudo. (Actually woke him up and informed him of the news.) His initial reaction to the news: pic.twitter.com/KcLxGIgwQb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2019

“I feel bad for him. Obviously, you have your exceptions out there. Some people have have been wrongly accused in the past. But people like Lance Armstrong or Marion Jones, and I’ve looked up to her in the past, they have to live with the regret and the dishonesty for the rest of their lives. I honestly feel bad for them.



I want to reserve judgment, but I also want to say I never wish to anyone who uses PEDs again. There’s no place for that in MMA. This isn’t baseball or basketball. This is another human being with four ounce gloves hitting another human being. Prayers to him and his family.”

Dillashaw was hoping to get a rematch with Cejudo in the flyweight division. Meanwhile, Cejudo wanted to fight Dillashaw at 135 pounds. Time will tell what transpires now that Dillashaw is no longer the UFC bantamweight champion.