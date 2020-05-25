Henry Cejudo Removed From UFC Rankings, Bantamweight Title Vacant

Henry Cejudo’s retirement may very well be legit.

Ever since Cejudo beat Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 and announced his retirement afterward, many thought it was just a plea for more money. His manager said he would be back while his coach said it was permanent.

Now, the UFC has removed Cejudo from the official rankings and has the bantamweight title vacant.

The UFC rankings have been updated and Henry Cejudo has been removed from the P4P lists while the bantamweight title is now vacant. Interesting… #UFC pic.twitter.com/ekC90fTbke — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) May 24, 2020

This could very well mean Henry Cejudo’s retirement is legit. Now, with “Triple C” being removed from the rankings, Francis Ngannou enters on the pound-for-pound list. The flyweight and bantamweight titles are now vacant.

With Cejudo’s retirement appearing to be true, the UFC will look to book Petr Yan vs. somebody for the vacant title. Dana White said that would be the plan and with Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen happening at UFC 250 the winner of the will most likely fight the Russian.

If this truly is the end for Cejudo he goes down as one of the best combat sports athletes of all-time. He’s an Olympic gold medalist and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion with wins over Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, and Dominick Cruz.