Henry Cejudo Responds To Germanie de Randamie: ‘You Can Bend The Knee Too’

Henry Cejudo has many targets and Germaine de Randamie has become one of them.

Cejudo has been on a roll inside the Octagon, but his “King of Cringe” shtick has taken on a life of its own. From showing off his chest hair, to challenging UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, Cejudo is covering all the bases of cringe.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, de Randamie weighed in on Cejudo’s antics.

“I don’t know, it’s probably a PR stunt. I don’t know. I honestly believe a man, and maybe I’m not in the right position to say this, but I honestly believe a man and a woman should actually not fight. We can train together, but we should not fight. But at the same time if it was a kickboxing match, I honestly with all due respect for Henry Cejudo, Valentina is a different kind of beast. I really think if it was a kickboxing match, she might kick his ass. I absolutely believe that.”

Cejudo responded to de Randamie on his Twitter page and said that “The Iron Lady” can get some smoke as well.

“Yeah but has she ever fought an Olympic gold medalist? Didn’t think so. Hey [Germaine de Randamie], you can bend the knee too!”

On Dec. 14, de Randamie is set to challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight title. Nunes holds a TKO victory over de Randamie back in Nov. 2013.

As for Cejudo, he captured the UFC bantamweight title by stopping Marlon Moraes back in June. He’s currently sidelined following shoulder surgery.