Henry Cejudo Rips ‘Ugly Detached Siamese Twins’ Figueiredo & Benavidez

Henry Cejudo is teasing a return to the flyweight division.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 29), Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez did battle in the main event of UFC Norfolk. The bout was supposed to be contested for the UFC flyweight championship. Only Benavidez was eligible for the title as Figueiredo missed weight. Figueiredo ended up finishing Benavidez via second-round TKO.

Cejudo Says He’ll Fight Figueiredo & Benavidez In Same Night

While many thought that Cejudo would be done with the flyweight division for good after vacating the 125-pound gold, that may not be the case. Cejudo took to Twitter and claimed he’d have no problem taking on Figueiredo and Benavidez on the same night.

Why don’t you line them both up @danawhite Ill be the co-main and main event in the same night! I’ll beat the brakes out of both these ugly detached Siamese twins #andstill4ever https://t.co/EjFbu1hT76 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 1, 2020

Cejudo is scheduled to put his UFC bantamweight gold on the line against Jose Aldo on May 9. The 135-pound title bout will headline UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This will be the first time Cejudo puts his bantamweight championship on the line.

“Triple C” was once a UFC “champ-champ.” He held both the bantamweight and flyweight titles. As mentioned, he relinquished the 125-pound gold. Many are questioning the future of the flyweight division since UFC Norfolk is in the books and we still don’t have a men’s 125-pound champion.

It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White once contemplated what to do with the men’s flyweight division. While White never said he was going to shut it down, he did admit that he felt the division was lacking interest from fight fans. Cejudo gave the weight class a spark but he seemingly ditched it for potential big fights at bantamweight.

Do you think Henry Cejudo is trolling, or is there a chance he returns to the flyweight division?