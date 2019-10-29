Henry Cejudo Says Dana White Won’t Force Him To Fight Joseph Benavidez Next

Henry Cejudo is aware of UFC president Dana White’s plans to book him for a flyweight title defense against Joseph Benavidez.

Cejudo is the current UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, but he’s been angling for a big 135-pound title defense. “Triple C” has name-dropped the likes of Urijah Faber, Dominick Cruz, and Cody Garbrandt. Still, the UFC boss wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Benavidez next or vacate the gold.

Henry Cejudo Responds To Dana White

During an appearance on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries, Cejudo gave his response to White (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Dana can say what he wants, and he’s the president and whatnot, but when you own two weight classes, when you have some kingdoms, I think I have the leverage,” Cejudo said. “No one’s going to force me to fight someone that I don’t want.

“Cutting weight is hard for me, man. Making ’25 is hard. My debut in the UFC, I didn’t make weight. I didn’t make weight a few times in my fighting career trying to make ’25.”

Cejudo and Benavidez collided back in Dec. 2016. Benavidez defeated “Triple C” via split decision. This was Cejudo’s last loss.

