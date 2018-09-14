Henry Cejudo says a showdown with T.J. Dillashaw is on the cusp of being made official.

Cejudo is coming off an upset victory over Demetrious Johnson to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight gold. Johnson had been the only flyweight champion in UFC history and was considered by many to be the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet. Cejudo’s win was via split decision.

Henry Cejudo Says Bout With T.J. Dillashaw is ‘Very Close’ to Being Official

In his UFC 227 post-fight interview, Cejudo said he was willing to move up in weight to challenge Dillashaw for the bantamweight title. Shortly after the event, the two made media rounds teasing a bout. Cejudo told ESPN’s Phil Murphy that the champion vs. champion tilt is close to coming to fruition:

I spoke with UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. He says he wants TJ Dillashaw next, not former flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson. Cejudo says he'd take the fight at "125, 135, 155, heavyweight, whatever." He says it's "very close" to being made official. — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) September 9, 2018

Dillashaw is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Cody Garbrandt in their rematch. It was Dillashaw’s first successful title defense in his second reign as champion. Dillashaw hasn’t suffered defeat since a Jan. 2015 bout with Dominick Cruz. Dillashaw lost the bout via split decision, ending his first title reign.

Many have argued against the idea of having Dillashaw vs. Cejudo. For starters, the bantamweight division has two worthy contenders in Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes. There’s also the fact that Cejudo just won the flyweight title and many would rather see him defend his gold. Time will tell if Dillashaw vs. Cejudo is indeed next.

