Henry Cejudo Says He’d Come Out Of Retirement For UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Henry Cejudo needs to have a big fight if he’s expected to come out of retirement.

On May 9, Henry Cejudo defended his UFC bantamweight championship. He shared the Octagon with Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249. “Triple C” emerged victorious via second-round TKO. After the fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA competition.

Henry Cejudo Would Ditch Retirement For UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Cejudo was clearly eyeing a big payday. That’s evident by his back-and-forth banter with 21-year-old boxing phenom Ryan Garcia. Cejudo has even suggested that the bout could take place in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cejudo said that a shot at the UFC featherweight gold would draw him back to the sport of MMA.

“I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning … it would be Alexander Volkanovski.”

“I want a 3rd title because I want to be different,” Cejudo tells TMZ Sports … “To go into the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.”

Earlier today (June 9), the UFC announced that Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 will be taking place at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. Volkanovski captured the 145-pound gold when he defeated Holloway via unanimous decision back in Dec. 2019.

If Cejudo never ends up returning to the Octagon, he won’t soon be forgotten. He’s beaten the likes of Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, and Dominick Cruz. While he wouldn’t be able to say he had dominant reigns as champion, Cejudo’s resume is still impressive.

Time will tell if Cejudo ever gets the big money fight he desires or if he remains retired.