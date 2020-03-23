Henry Cejudo Says Justin Gaethje Would ‘Destroy’ Conor McGregor Early

Henry Cejudo believes Conor McGregor will be in for a rude awakening if he faces Justin Gaethje.

McGregor returned to action for the first time since Oct. 2018 to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The welterweight bout took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back in January. McGregor starched Cerrone in 40 seconds via TKO.

Cejudo Warns McGregor To Tighten Up His Game Before Fighting Gaethje

McGregor has said he isn’t interested in waiting for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, which is set to take place on April 18. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Gaethje is the frontrunner to meet McGregor sometime this summer. Taking to his Twitter account, Cejudo expressed his belief that Gaethje would put McGregor away early.

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

Cejudo certainly hasn’t been shy in taking aim at other fighters but it’s important to note he shares the same manager as Gaethje. That person is Ali Abdelaziz, who has a personal beef with McGregor stemming from the buildup to UFC 229. For what it’s worth, Abdelaziz has denied that talks are underway for a potential McGregor vs. Gaethje bout.

McGregor’s next bout hasn’t been made official but if he does indeed fight Gaethje, he’ll almost certainly receive a lightweight title shot with a win. The “Notorious” one is already a former 155-pound champion. His Oct. 2018 loss to Nurmagomedov was a failed bid for a second lightweight title reign.

As for Cejudo, he’s set to put his UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Jose Aldo. “Triple C” vs. Aldo is scheduled to headline UFC 250 in Brazil on May 9. This will be the first time Cejudo puts his 135-pound gold on the line.

If Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje comes to fruition, who do you think has the edge?