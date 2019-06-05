Henry Cejudo Sets Goal of Being Next Pound-for-Pound King

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has made it known that he wants to be on top of the UFC rankings for all of the divisions.

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has made it known that he doesn’t just want to be considered as one of the best flyweights in the history of the division but also on top of the UFC rankings for all of the divisions.

Cejudo is slated to have a chance at making history when he meets Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight title in the headliner of the UFC 238 pay-per-view event.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. If he can win this fight then he would become the fourth fighter in the UFC to hold two world titles simultaneously.

Currently, Cejudo is sitting at the number four spot on the official rankings. A win over such a dangerous fighter could move him up the rankings.

However, there are some big names in front of him. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“On June 8 that’s all going to change. I will be the next pound-for-pound king,”Cejduo told media members on Monday (transcript via BJPenn.com). “You can tell Daniel Cormier, you can tell Jon Jones, you can tell Khabib Nurmagomedov there is a new sheriff in town. His name is Henry Cejudo and guess what Dana White if you are watching, he happens to be a flyweight.”