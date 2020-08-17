Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo believes Sean O’Malley laid an egg at UFC 252.

O’Malley shared the Octagon with Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252. O’Malley suffered an injured leg in the opening frame. Some say Vera’s kick caused the damage, while others believe “Sugar” made an awkward step that caused the leg issues. Regardless, Vera stopped O’Malley in the first round.

Henry Cejudo Rips Sean O’Malley After First Career Defeat

Cejudo took to his Twitter account to give his not so favorable take on O’Malley’s loss to Vera.

I fought DJ and Marlon with no legs! This two pump chump broke his nail and can’t compete. #levels https://t.co/bca2cYooBA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 16, 2020

Cejudo’s criticism of O’Malley’s performance shouldn’t come as a surprise. While “Triple C” claims to be retired, he still had a beef brewing with “Sugar.”

It all started when O’Malley shared his theory on Cejudo’s retirement with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via BJPenn.com).

“I almost feel like I’d rather lose than just retire then say, ‘I’m in the best in the world, I’m done.’ I don’t know, who knows. I think he’ll be back. I think he just found his first girlfriend and he’s just kind of, he doesn’t know what to do. Because if you’ve never had a girlfriend before and then you have one and you’re like 30-something, I don’t know, they like, take over.”

Cejudo responded with the following tweet.

An Olympic Gold medal, 2 division world champion in the UFC (defended both belts) and let’s not forget my first girlfriend ever @amandadallagoc 😉 That’s one hell of a career if you ask me you dirty q-tip. @sugaseanmma 💋 ❤️ #Thelegendsoflegends pic.twitter.com/INKRdhZRXc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 8, 2020

With the loss, many are wondering what kind of hit this will be to O’Malley’s stock. While there is the potential crutch of being injured in the fight with Vera, O’Malley may not need it if he can bounce back and continue to draw in fans with his personality. Time will tell how “Sugar” responds to this setback.

As for Cejudo, he has been teasing making a return for the right price and opportunity. “Triple C” has been calling for a featherweight title showdown with Alex Volkanovski. He’s also tried ruffling the feathers of 21-year-old boxing phenom Ryan Garcia.