Monday, August 17, 2020

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Former UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo believes Sean O’Malley laid an egg at UFC 252.

O’Malley shared the Octagon with Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252. O’Malley suffered an injured leg in the opening frame. Some say Vera’s kick caused the damage, while others believe “Sugar” made an awkward step that caused the leg issues. Regardless, Vera stopped O’Malley in the first round.

Henry Cejudo Rips Sean O’Malley After First Career Defeat

Cejudo took to his Twitter account to give his not so favorable take on O’Malley’s loss to Vera.

“I fought DJ and Marlon with no legs! This two pump chump broke his nail and can’t compete. #levels.”

Cejudo’s criticism of O’Malley’s performance shouldn’t come as a surprise. While “Triple C” claims to be retired, he still had a beef brewing with “Sugar.”

It all started when O’Malley shared his theory on Cejudo’s retirement with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via BJPenn.com).

“I almost feel like I’d rather lose than just retire then say, ‘I’m in the best in the world, I’m done.’ I don’t know, who knows. I think he’ll be back. I think he just found his first girlfriend and he’s just kind of, he doesn’t know what to do. Because if you’ve never had a girlfriend before and then you have one and you’re like 30-something, I don’t know, they like, take over.”

Cejudo responded with the following tweet.

“An Olympic Gold medal, 2 division world champion in the UFC (defended both belts) and let’s not forget my first girlfriend ever @amandadallagoc. That’s one hell of a career if you ask me you dirty q-tip. @sugaseanmma #Thelegendsoflegends.”

With the loss, many are wondering what kind of hit this will be to O’Malley’s stock. While there is the potential crutch of being injured in the fight with Vera, O’Malley may not need it if he can bounce back and continue to draw in fans with his personality. Time will tell how “Sugar” responds to this setback.

As for Cejudo, he has been teasing making a return for the right price and opportunity. “Triple C” has been calling for a featherweight title showdown with Alex Volkanovski. He’s also tried ruffling the feathers of 21-year-old boxing phenom Ryan Garcia.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event. The two fighters met in a...
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic Decisions Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 went down tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results....
Read more
MMA

Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation. On the 28th edition of Dana...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier At UFC 252

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier brought fantastic performances in their fight to end the trilogy.  The showdown served as...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov Unsure Of Retirement Plans

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't sure when he'll retire. Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his MMA career. "The...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Eye Poke Doesn’t Take Away From Stipe Miocic’s UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe an eye poke in the UFC 252 main event can be used as an excuse.
Read more
UFC

Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff Reported For October Showdown

Edson Barboza will remain on the October 10 card, but will not be taking on Jeremy Stephens as reported.
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Vera Says Sean O’Malley Stoppage Wasn’t Early: ‘He Was Out’

Marlon Vera doesn't believe the Sean O'Malley stoppage was early. In the co-main event of UFC 252, O'Malley was...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 252 bonuses have been released. The UFC 252 pay-per-view event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier At UFC 252

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier brought fantastic performances in their fight to end the trilogy.  The showdown served as...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Stipe Miocic Outpoints Daniel Cormier In Trilogy

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event. The two...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event. The two fighters met in a...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube