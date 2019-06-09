Henry Cejudo Reveals He Sprained His Ankle Ahead Of UFC 238

It turns out Henry Cejudo didn’t just suffer a bump on his knee.

Ahead of UFC 238, a report from MyMMANews surfaced claiming that Cejudo let out a scream in the UFC workout room. Cejudo told reporters that he was fine and that the incident involved his knee. As it turns out, Cejudo was bluffing.

Cejudo Suffered Sprained Ankle During UFC 238 Fight Week

Cejudo went on to finish Marlon Moraes via third-round TKO to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. “The Messenager,” or “Triple C” as he likes to be called now, appeared at the UFC 238 post-fight press conference and admitted that he actually sprained his ankle (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I had suffered it on Tuesday night. The first night that we got there, the UFC mats, they were kind of some cheap tape, and I stepped on the crack, which I thought it was sealed together, and I sprained my ankle.

“So the rumors were true. But I kind of had to keep it between myself, get therapy along the week. I was able to fight through adversity again, going in with adversity and then getting kicked exactly where it was hurting. I think that’s what also makes this victory extremely special.”

Cejudo’s head coach Eric Albarracin, showed off the damage done to Cejudo’s ankle before he stepped inside the Octagon (via ESPN MMA):