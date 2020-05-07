Henry Cejudo Still Not Willing To Give T.J. Dillashaw Rematch

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo says he doesn’t even want to think about a rematch with T.J. Dillashaw.

Back in Jan. 2019, Cejudo put the UFC flyweight gold on the line against Dillashaw. For Dillashaw, it was a chance to earn “champ-champ” status as he was the bantamweight king going into the bout. Things didn’t work out for Dillashaw as he was stopped in just 32 seconds via TKO. To make matters far worse, Dillashaw was suspended for two years by USADA for EPO use and had to relinquish the bantamweight title. He’ll be eligible to return after Jan. 18, 2021.

Cejudo Still Doesn’t Want Dillashaw Rematch

Fast forward to May 2020 and Cejudo is the bantamweight champion going into his first 135-pound title defense. During a virtual media scrum for UFC 249, Cejudo revealed that he still isn’t sold on a rematch with Dillashaw down the line (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“People will never know until you’re cheated on,” Cejudo told reporters during Thursday’s UFC 249 virtual media day. “It’s an honor to fight somebody in the octagon. I almost feel embarrassed. I feel dirty even talking about T.J. I don’t think there’s anything in my heart that I even want to fight that dude. When you shake hands with somebody and you guys go out to compete and next thing you know he’s on some (expletive) like EPO where you can’t get tired, the same thing that Lance Armstrong was on, I don’t think I ever want to fight that dude again. I truly mean that.

“He’s got to get his mind right, he’s got to be fair. He’s got to go through the line, who knows how long he’s been doing this for. It’s unfortunate, but that’s just my honest to God – that’s just what I feel deep inside my ‘Triple C,’ what ‘Triple C’ feels deep inside. I don’t even know if I could stand next to him and do a staredown. It’s false. I feel weird saying all those bad things, but you’re asking me and I’m going to tell you how I feel.”

Cejudo is set to put his bantamweight gold on the line against Dominick Cruz this Saturday night (May 9). “Triple C” was initially scheduled to face Jose Aldo but travel issues due to the situation happening around the world forced a chance in plans.