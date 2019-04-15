Henry Cejudo On T.J. Dillashaw: ‘I’ll Never Fight Him Again’

Henry Cejudo doesn’t plan to ever meet T.J. Dillashaw inside the Octagon again.

Back in January, Cejudo defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight gold against Dillashaw. In a bid to become a two-division champion, Dillashaw moved down to the 125-pound division for the bout. Dillashaw was stopped in 32 seconds and was suspended for two years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to EPO use. Dillashaw relinquished his bantamweight title before USADA’s decision as the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) handed him a one-year sanction.

Cejudo Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Fight Dillashaw Again

Cejudo spoke to reporters backstage at UFC 236 and talked about not wanting to face Dillashaw again (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ll never fight him again, dude. And I’m not, it’s not like I’m scared or whatnot. I shook his hand, and, this is a sport. This isn’t baseball – you’re not hitting a baseball, there’s another human being, dude, so I want no part of him. It doesn’t matter what they’re going to offer me, what they’re going to give me. In my eyes, T.J., there’s bad intentions, literally. There’s no desire for me to want the fight. I’ve always been drug-free.”

Cejudo is scheduled to fight Marlon Moraes on June 8 for the vacant UFC bantamweight title. The championship tilt will serve as UFC 238’s main event.