Henry Cejudo’s Coach Speaks On T.J. Dillashaw’s Suspension

Henry Cejudo’s coach has spoken out on T.J. Dillashaw’s suspension.

Earlier today (March 20), Dillashaw revealed that he failed a drug test following UFC on ESPN+ 1 back in January. Under a new protocol, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) doesn’t announce positive test results until a thorough investigation has taken place. Dillashaw chose to make the announcement ahead of time. He also vacated his UFC bantamweight gold.

Eric Albarracin Talks T.J. Dillashaw’s Sanction

Cejudo’s coach, Eric Albarracin, spoke to MMAFighting.com following the news of Dillashaw’s suspension. Albarracin said the situation is less than ideal for both Dillashaw and Cejudo:

“My instant reaction to tell you the truth was I felt sorry for T.J. I was like, man this guy was the champ chasing another belt, he had to come down a weight class, trying to beat the guy who beat the G.O.A.T. to become the pound-for-pound best and he lost it all. I kind of felt sorry, I was hoping it was a mistake on two different ends. I was hoping it was a mistake because he’s got a family to support and I don’t wish that on anybody, that fall from glory.

“But then on the other hand it kind of sucks for Henry because Henry really wanted that rivalry fight and that money fight and the belt at 135 and that made the most sense. Let’s move up, we shut the critics up, we get another fight at 135, we beat him again, we win the belt, there’s a rivalry there, everybody wants to watch it because [Dillashaw was] on Joe Rogan and telling everybody that he didn’t lose the fight, Henry didn’t beat him. We were going to shut the critics up once and for all. Dana was saying that the fight was stopped early, so we were going to shut everybody up.”

Both Cejudo and Dillashaw had expressed interest in a rematch. Dillashaw wanted another crack at the flyweight gold, while Cejudo hoped for a shot at the bantamweight title.