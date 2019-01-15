Henry Cejudo Not Impressed By T.J. Dillashaw’s Flyweight Cut

Henry Cejudo doesn’t think T.J. Dillashaw’s cut down to 125 pounds is going well.

This Saturday night (Jan. 19), Cejudo will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight gold on the line against Dillashaw. Since Dillashaw is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, he’ll look to become a two-division king. The title bout will headline the UFC’s debut on ESPN+.

Cejudo Pokes Fun At Dillashaw’s Weight Cut

Cejudo was a guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, Cejudo explained why he doesn’t think Dillashaw is undergoing a proper transition to 125 pounds:

“Personally, I think he looks like Pee-wee Herman if you ask me. In the physique way, I really do feel like he looks like Pee-wee Herman. … I thought he’d have a little more bulk to him, but I guess not. He’s not looking so well. It looks like he needs a cup of water. He looks like a cross country runner. … Whether he makes weight or not, we’re fighting Saturday night, so he can do whatever he wants to do. But anybody could say they could make weight. If you’ve never cut weight [to 125 pounds] — I know what it feels like to make that weight, any true flyweight knows exactly what it feels like to cut an extra 10 pounds. He’s going to feel it Saturday night, and I’m looking to expose him.”

