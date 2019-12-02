Henry Cejudo Takes Aim At Jose Aldo, Claims He Is ‘The Real King of Rio’

Henry Cejudo has taken another dig at Jose Aldo.

Cejudo has been trash-talking several fighters while he is sidelined with an injury to set up a possible fight. The flyweight and bantamweight world champion was in Brazil and took a picture declaring himself as the king of Rio.

“The Real King of Rio is here! #bendtheknee @josealdojunioroficial”, Cejudo wrote.

Henry Cejudo has not fought since he beat Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 238. Before that, he knocked out TJ Dillashaw to defend the flyweight title after winning it at UFC 227 by decision over Demetrious Johnson.

Jose Aldo, meanwhile, is set to make his bantamweight debut against Moraes at UFC 245. He is moving down to 135-pounds after a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237. He is the former UFC and WEC featherweight champion, and many believe if he wins, he may very well earn a title shot.

No matter what, Cejudo is continuing to take aim at possible opponents and he has his eyes set on Aldo. So, there is no question he will be paying attention with Aldo and Urijah Faber fighting.