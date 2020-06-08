Henry Cejudo Takes Aim At Sean O’Malley Over Retirement Theory

Henry Cejudo has fired back at Sean O’Malley.

Cejudo is no longer an active member of the UFC roster. After successfully defending the UFC bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz on May 9 at UFC 249, “Triple C” announced his retirement. Cejudo wasn’t bluffing as the bantamweight title is now vacant. Of course, many haven’t ruled out a comeback for Cejudo.

Following his knockout victory over Eddie Wineland, O’Malley gave his theory as to why Cejudo has retired during an interview with ESPN (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I almost feel like I’d rather lose than just retire then say, ‘I’m in the best in the world, I’m done.’ I don’t know, who knows. I think he’ll be back. I think he just found his first girlfriend and he’s just kind of, he doesn’t know what to do. Because if you’ve never had a girlfriend before and then you have one and you’re like 30-something, I don’t know, they like, take over.”

Henry Cejudo Responds To Sean O’Malley

Cejudo didn’t take too kindly to O’Malley’s theory. The former UFC “champ-champ” took to his Twitter account to respond.

An Olympic Gold medal, 2 division world champion in the UFC (defended both belts) and let’s not forget my first girlfriend ever @amandadallagoc 😉 That’s one hell of a career if you ask me you dirty q-tip. @sugaseanmma 💋 ❤️ #Thelegendsoflegends pic.twitter.com/INKRdhZRXc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 8, 2020

Cejudo may be done with MMA competition but he’s been pushing for a high-profile boxing match. Cejudo has taken aim at 21-year-old phenom Ryan Garcia. “Triple C” claimed the bout could take place in Saudi Arabia.

As for O’Malley, he’s a top prospect in the UFC’s 135-pound division. The “Sugar” show is considered to have massive star potential if he continues winning, especially in the fashion he did against Wineland. Many are calling for O’Malley to be matched up with a top 15-ranked opponent next.