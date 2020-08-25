Henry Cejudo Takes Aim At ‘The Champ At Rolling Blunts & Ankles’ Sean O’Malley

Henry Cejudo is continuing to trash-talk most bantamweights but most of his attention has gone to Sean O’Malley.

Ahead of UFC 251, O’Malley was trashing Cejudo saying he retired because he got scared that he and Yan were coming. The two have traded shots at one another long before that as well. After ‘Suga’ lost to Marlon Vera, the former champ-champ had quite a few things to say.

Cejudo has called O’Malley the keyboard champion of the UFC. He has now taken shots at Suga over his rolled ankle.

@SugaSeanMMA you’ll never get close to my belt but you will always be the champ at rolling blunts and ankles @danawhite #bendtheknee — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 25, 2020

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. It was his first bantamweight title defense after he won the vacant title over Marlon Moraes. ‘Triple C’ was also the flyweight champion as he dethroned Demetrious Johnson and defended his belt against T.J. Dillashaw.

Sean O’Malley suffered his first loss to Vera by TKO. Although his ankle rolled a couple of times in the fight, Suga believes he avoided any major injury.

It is obviously good news he avoided any major injury but according to Cejudo, O’Malley has no shot of becoming a UFC champ.