Henry Cejudo Takes Aim At ‘Wannabe Good Guy’ Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo is known for jawing at numerous fighters and this time he’s targeting Conor McGregor.

Cejudo is the UFC bantamweight champion and McGregor’s last bout was at 170 pounds. Despite the significant difference in weight class, it hasn’t stopped “Triple C” from hurling barbs at the “Notorious” one.

Henry Cejudo Fires Shots At Conor McGregor

Cejudo took to his Twitter account to reflect on a tweet announcing the start of his MMA run back in 2013 and he took a dig at McGregor in the process.

How about this throwback! 7 years ago today you were warned to bend the knee to the Olympic Champion now known as Triple C! I walk the talk not like that wannabe good guy @thenotoriousmma that can’t defend a dam takedown! @danawhite #missionaccomplished ✅ pic.twitter.com/gxXQuZpMUB — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 30, 2020

Cejudo hasn’t been in action since June 2019. He defeated Marlon Moraes via TKO to capture the UFC bantamweight gold. This made Cejudo a “champ-champ,” as he held the flyweight title as well. Cejudo ended up vacating his 125-pound gold.

As for McGregor, he returned to the Octagon on Jan. 18 after being away since Oct. 2018. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion went one-on-one with Donald Cerrone. McGregor scored a 40-second TKO victory over “Cowboy.”

Cejudo had been sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery. He is expected to put his bantamweight title on the line against Jose Aldo on May 9. While not official, the bout would headline UFC 250 if indeed it comes to fruition.

As for McGregor, UFC president Dana White wants to book him against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. The “Notorious” one has said that he doesn’t want to wait for that result and he’s mulling a quick return for March.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s dig at Conor McGregor?