Henry Cejudo Takes Blame For Jose Aldo’s UFC Bantamweight Title Shot

Henry Cejudo says fight fans can blame him for Jose Aldo’s UFC bantamweight title shot.

On July 11, Aldo will meet Petr Yan for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. The action will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The title bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 251.

Henry Cejudo Says He Can Be Blamed For Jose Aldo’s Title Shot

Appearing on the JRE MMA Show, Cejudo said if fans point the finger at anyone for Aldo’s title shot, they should point at him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It was actually really my fault,” Cejudo said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “It’s my fault that Jose Aldo is fighting for the belt because that’s who I was originally supposed to fight (before) Dominick, but this whole COVID thing happened, so Aldo was gonna fight for the title. Then it’s like you can’t do that to him (take it back), so the UFC, they stuck to their word.”

Aldo received this title opportunity off two straight losses. UFC president Dana White’s argument is Aldo’s reign of terror at featherweight and how close his bout with Marlon Moraes was. Aldo lost that bout via split decision. The reason Cejudo takes the blame is that he was initially set to defend the bantamweight title against Aldo before the coronavirus pandemic took effect.

Cejudo is now retired from the sport of MMA. He announced that he was hanging up his gloves after stopping Dominick Cruz in the second round of their UFC 249 scrap. Cejudo has said that a UFC featherweight title opportunity could lure him out of retirement. “Triple C” has also been trying to get a boxing match with 21-year-old phenom Ryan Garcia.