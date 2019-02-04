Henry Cejudo Targeting Summer Return, Addresses Future at Bantamweight or Flyweight

Henry Cejudo discusses his timeline to return to action following a 32-second knockout against TJ Dillashaw and if his interests lie at flyweight or bantamweight

Henry Cejudo enjoyed his 32-second TKO win over TJ Dillashaw but he’s still got plenty of work to do before he’ll be satisfied.

That’s why the reigning UFC flyweight champion is looking to take the next few months to work on his craft and possibly preparing for a move to bantamweight before he’ll book his next fight.

“I would like to fight sometime in July,” Cejudo revealed when speaking on the UFC post fight show on ESPN. “For me it’s about getting better. It’s about allowing my body to heal, getting stronger, especially if we do decide to go up to bantamweight. Even for me as somebody who nitpicks, there’s still a lot of holes in my game. I’m looking to cover that. I’m looking to take my time.

“I’m looking to be back either July or August. But I’m coming back with a vengeance.”

Cejudo has been calling for a shot at Dillashaw’s 135-pound title after he vanquished him at flyweight, which is the weight class where they met in January.

UFC president Dana White has said he would be interested in making that rematch as well with Dillashaw previously calling for an opportunity to avenge his previous defeat.

Obviously, Marlon Moraes may have hit the pause button on that plan after he defeated Raphael Assuncao on Saturday night with a first round guillotine choke. With four wins in a row including three first round finishes, it’s going to be tough to deny Moraes a shot at the bantamweight title right now.

Still, Cejudo says he’s open for whatever challenges the UFC throws at him but it certainly seems like he’s targeting a future at bantamweight rather than flyweight right now.

“I’ll end up finishing my career at bantamweight. 100-percent,” Cejudo stated. “I’m going to fight all these guys. I love it. I strive for competition. The fact that [Marlon Moraes]’s even saying my name. That’s just the level of respect he has for me, even if it’s trash talking. He knows who I am.

“The more I think about it now, it’s the Cejudo-weight division. I beat Demetrious Johnson, I beat TJ Dillashaw, what else do I have to prove? They’re both flukes eventually. I would love to fight Marlon [Moraes] someday, I would love to fight [Raphael] Assuncao someday. So only time will tell I guess. I love that stuff. Bring it on.”

Rumors about the demise of the flyweight division have been swirling for months and Cejudo moving to bantamweight would only seem to strengthen that possibility but nothing has been decided as of yet.

Cejudo is obviously focused on what’s best for his career but for now he’s looking to take some time off before returning in the summer.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo move to bantamweight or stay at flyweight to defend his title? Sound off in the comments and let us know!