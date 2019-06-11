Henry Cejudo Targets Title Fight With Frankie Edgar if he Beats Max Holloway

UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is looking to make history if one fight plays out the way that he wants.

Cejudo scored a TKO win over Marlon Moraes to win the vacant bantamweight strap in the headliner of the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019).

Just two days removed from this historic night, Cejudo revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he’s interested in jumping up to featherweight in order to become a three-division champion, which would be quite impressive.

However, there’s a catch, which is that he wants a certain fighter to be champion and it’s not current title holder Max Holloway.

Frankie Edgar is slated to challenge Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at the upcoming UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) event. This show goes down on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. If Edgar wins the fight then Cejudo is down to fight.

“The fight I would really want, and this has everything to do with competition; if Frankie Edgar wins this fight against Max Holloway that’s the fight I am interested in,” he said (H/T to MMA Mania). “We had talked about it before, captain Eric mentioned it. I like his stature, I think the height seems very well, he is a wrestler. I think if he wins the fight against Max Holloway, then me and him can throw down

“It’s nothing against Frankie, I just want to compete against the best. I know he took offense when I called him out with Marlon Moraes, I know he didn’t believe in me…but why not? Why can’t I win another belt. They have been telling me I can’t. They told me I was going to get knocked out by Marlon, they told me I’d get stopped by Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw.”