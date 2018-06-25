Henry Cejudo Admits Revving up Trash Talk Ahead of “Mighty Mouse” Rematch

Henry Cejudo is willing to embrace the dark side.

Cejudo is set to challenge Demetrious Johnson once again for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title. The two will do battle inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 4. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC 227.

“The Messenger” has gone 2-1 since losing to Johnson back in April 2016. The loss was a controversial split decision against Joseph Benavidez. Some are already writing off Cejudo’s chances due to how dominant Johnson has been.

Chael Sonnen, who is known for his trash talk, has criticized Cejudo for being the “nice guy” throughout his career. He challenged Cejudo to create a buzz for his rematch with Johnson to get people talking.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cejudo admitted he is trying to create interest in the fight:

“I come from the sport of wrestling where there’s nothing but respect on the mat. In MMA, it’s a sport, but it’s entertainment, too. Look at Colby Covington. The guy can fight and the guy can talk. To a lot of people he just grinds people out, and many people consider him boring, but because he opens his mouth, people want to watch him fight. A lot of people want to see him win, a lot of people want to see him lose. There’s more eyes on him. I’ve learned that in MMA it’s the entertainment side. I’m grasping that from now on. If I have to pick on somebody to get the fight, then that’s what I have to do, especially for the flyweight division.”

Do you think Henry Cejudo can create enough buzz to get people invested in his rematch with Demetrious Johnson?