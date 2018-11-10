Henry Cejudo Tweets & Deletes Response To Conor McGregor’s Flyweight Comments

Henry Cejudo had an interesting response to Conor McGregor.

Much has been made over the state of the men’s flyweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). A report from FloCombat claimed the promotion would be shutting down the flyweight division. Jose “Shorty” Torres quickly said he was released and claimed he was told the 125-pound division was on its way out the door. Jarred Brooks told MMA News the same thing.

Former two-division UFC champion McGregor surprised many with his comments on the reported doom of the division. He blamed ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sidyodtong for making the move to trade for Demetrious Johnson and challenged him to sign all UFC flyweights. UFC 125-pound title holder Cejudo took to Twitter to offer a later deleted response:

“Don’t worry about the flyweight division Conor. You should worry about your wrestling and grappling skills and your spirit!”

Some are pointing the finger at Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz over the tweet. Cejudo isn’t known for being the most outspoken fighter. Of course it’s all speculation and at the end of the day, Cejudo is in control of his own account.

A lot of heads were turned when news broke that the UFC was planning to have Cejudo defend his flyweight championship against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 233. While some are viewing this as a way to end the division on a high note, some issues have to be addressed. One of them is the possibility of a Cejudo victory. If he successfully retains his title, would the UFC really shut down the flyweight division and have the loser defend his bantamweight title in a rematch?

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s response to Conor McGregor?