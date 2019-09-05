Henry Cejudo & Valentina Shevchenko Put An End To Their ‘Beef’

Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko have gone from “foes” to pals.

Cejudo has gone full tilt with his “king of cringe” shtick. Part of Cejudo’s gimmick has been to call out female UFC champions. His main target was UFC women’s flyweight ruler Shevchenko.

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up that someone by the name of Valentina the ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo began. “And guess what? I get a little jelly. Because you know what? She has gold, and I want that gold.

“Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you,” Cejudo continued. “I’m looking to become the first intergender world champ that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to Triple C.”

While some took things a bit too seriously, Shevchenko had no issue playing along.

Cejudo’s callout of Shevchenko even had UFC president Dana White speechless when speaking to reporters.

“That’s the wackiest sh*t I’ve ever heard,” White said. “It’s just (expletive) crazy that Henry would say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don’t even know how to respond to that or what to say other than ‘wow.’”

“I can’t even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that?” White continued. ”It’s just crazy, but … what are you gonna do?”

As expected, however, the callout was all in good fun. In a now deleted Instagram post, Cejudo and Shevchenko are seen playing up to the hoopla (via MMAJunkie.com).

Image via Instagram