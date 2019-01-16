Henry Cejudo Vows To Resurrect Flyweight Division With Dillashaw Win

There’s a legitimate possibility this weekend’s (Sat. January 19, 2019) UFC flyweight title fight could be the last. For the past several months there have been rumors flying around indicating that the UFC is considering closing down the 125-pound division. Current division champion Henry Cejudo will defend his title this weekend. On the first-ever UFC event to broadcast on an ESPN platform, Cejudo will defend against 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw.

UFC on ESPN+ 1 goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cejudo is confident that he’ll be able to hand Dillashaw his first defeat since January of 2016. However, Dillashaw doesn’t consider “The Messanger” to be a “dangerous fighter.” With all the rumors going around about his division as of late, Cejudo tells “The MMA Hour” that he plans on resurrecting the division with a win over Dillashaw this weekend (via MMA Fighting):

“The flyweight division is going to be resurrected,” Cejudo said. “That’s what’s going to happen Saturday night. Think about it, think about it — this is the perfect story. We’re fighting on the inaugural ESPN+ fight card. ESPN, at flyweight.

“Henry Cejudo is going to defend it, he’s going to beat T.J. Dillashaw, and then the flyweight division is getting resurrected again. I mean, this is a quinceañera, man. This is like a little wedding for me. Are you kidding me?

“This [division] ain’t going nowhere, man. This thing ain’t going nowhere and T.J. Dillashaw is going to be my victim, and I love it.”

