Henry Cejudo Vows to ‘Cut The Head of Snake Forever’ Against TJ Dillashaw

The trash talk between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw continues to heat up leading to their superfight in 2019.

Cejudo called for a fight against the UFC bantamweight champion after beating Demetrious Johnson to capture the title by split decision in the co-main event of the UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. On this same card, Dillashaw scored a first round KO victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event.

Now, Dillashaw will move down to flyweight to take on the divisional champ at the upcoming UFC 233 pay-per-view event. While doing a recent interview, Cejudo broke down how this weight cut will be tough on Dillashaw. He also stated that he has a skill set that Dillashaw has never fought against before, which gives him an advantage.



“The fight is a super fight to a lot of people. I am going to smash this guy. I am going to smash this guy,” said Cejudo on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (H/T to BJPenn.com). “Him coming down an additional ten pounds, I gave him that option and he wants to come down. My only thing is, when I beat him, because I know I will beat him, I’ll put my purse on it. My whole thing is when I beat him they are going to hold the whole bantamweight division up again cause he will get his rematch but it will be at 135-pounds.”

UFC 233 will be held on January 26, 2019 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will air on pay-per-view. At the end of the day, Cejudo has one goal in mind and that will to get his hand raised come fight night.



“On January 26, I will cut the head of the snake forever and ever.”