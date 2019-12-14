Henry Cejudo Wants Aldo in Brazil if Aldo Beats Marlon Moraes

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will be rooting for Jose Aldo tonight, but he does not see the outcome of the Aldo/Moraes bout at UFC 245 going Aldo’s way.

Henry Cejudo has every reason to be watching tonight’s UFC 245 event. Petr Yan will be facing Urijah Faber in a fight that could carry title implications, and the man Cejudo defeated to become the bantamweight champion, Marlon Moraes, will be facing Jose Aldo in Aldo’s bantamweight debut. In an interview with Combate, Henry Cejudo made his prediction for the bout, and he believes weight will be the tipping factor in the contest (Transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“Aldo is going to lose a lot of weight, that’s a problem he will have. I think Marlon will knock him out. Marlon is a really strong guy at 135, he’s very dangerous. Aldo is going to shed a lot of weight, and that is going to hurt him. I think Marlon will knock him out in the first or second round. Marlon is a different animal.”

Henry Cejudo’s head says Moraes, but he has already mapped out an ideal scenario in the event Aldo defies his prediction.

“If (Aldo) wins, I would like to fight him in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. I love Brazil. I really want him to win. I really want that fight. He’ll fight Triple C, he’ll feel a pressure he has never felt before in his life. I’m ready to prove I’m the king of Rio.”

Do you believe Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo should be next if Aldo defeats Marlon Moraes tonight at UFC 245?