Henry Cejudo Wants To Fight Dominick Cruz If Jose Aldo Can’t Make UFC 250

If UFC 250 is moved to the United States and Jose Aldo can’t make the trip, Henry Cejudo suggests a showdown with Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo is scheduled to put his UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Aldo on May 9. The event is supposed to take place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. With the coronavirus pandemic in full effect, it has caused sports organizations including the UFC to change plans. Travel bans have been implemented globally, which may force UFC 250 to move to the United States if it doesn’t get postponed.

Cejudo Suggests Cruz Fight If Aldo Can’t Make It To UFC 250

Cejudo realizes there’s a possibility that UFC 250 has to be moved. He hopped on his Twitter account with a suggestion if Aldo can’t travel outside of Brazil.

Since #UFC249 is in jeopardy because we can’t get Khabib out of Russia. So Just in case we can’t get Jose Baldo into America soil, make sure to bring your untailored tuxedo that you wear every Saturday long with yours balls! Because you’re on deck sweetheart. ❤️ @DominickCruz pic.twitter.com/1LaGGavqe2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 30, 2020

Cejudo hasn’t competed since June 2019. That was when he captured the UFC bantamweight title after stopping Marlon Moraes. “Triple C” had to undergo shoulder surgery after the fight.

Aldo is coming off two losses in a row but he received the bantamweight title shot anyway. UFC president Dana White defended the decision, pointing to Aldo’s resume at featherweight and his decision loss to Moraes being controversial. Many believe the truth is, White simply felt Cejudo vs. Aldo was the strongest option available to headline a card for the Brazilian market.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on future UFC cards during the COVID-19 crisis. We’ll let you know of any changes with bouts, locations, or potential postponements.