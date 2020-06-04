Henry Cejudo Wants To Make Ryan Garcia ‘Bend The Knee’ In Saudi Arabia

Former UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo claims that a boxing match with Ryan Garcia could happen in Saudi Arabia.

Cejudo may be retired from mixed martial arts competition but he’s willing to have a boxing match for big money. Garcia has called for a boxing match with Cejudo and ever since “Triple C” has been hurling verbal jabs at the 21-year-old phenom. Cejudo claims that it isn’t just all talk and that he legitimately wants the fight.

Cejudo spoke to TMZ Sports and claimed that he could very well be sharing the ring with Garcia in Saudi Arabia (via MMAJunkie).

“I think I’ve done everything in MMA, Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champ, I’ve defended both of my titles,” Cejudo told TMZ. “I think the only one I want to do it is to make Ryan Garcia bend the knee.

“I really don’t think he’s that good. I really don’t. I think with a proper team, the right game plan, I believe I could make him bend the knee in front of Oscar De La Hoya. I feel like I have the tools, the power, the strength, the experience, and we wanna make this happen, potentially in Saudi Arabia so we got the money guy. We got the money guy that’s willing to pay both of us. It’s just up to ‘Randy Candy’ Garcia to sign that contract.”

Cejudo last competed on May 9. He put the UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Dominick Cruz. The bout headlined UFC 249 inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Cejudo scored the second-round TKO victory and announced his retirement.

While Cejudo has expressed gratitude to the UFC and its president, Dana White, many are of the belief that “Triple C” is walking away from MMA due to money. White responded to that theory by saying if people knew what Cejudo truly made at UFC 249, then they’d be singing a different tune.