Henry Cejudo Warns Jon Jones & Khabib That He Wants Top UFC Pound-For-Pound Spot

Henry Cejudo wants to take over the pound-for-pound spot and he’s letting Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov know it.

Cejudo is the UFC bantamweight champion. He also held the flyweight gold but vacated it after it was clear that he had his sights set on sticking with the 135-pound division. He’s scheduled to put his bantamweight gold on the line against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9.

Henry Cejudo Gunning For UFC Pound-For-Pound Spot

Cejudo took to his Instagram account to warn UFC light heavyweight champion Jones and lightweight ruler Nurmagomedov that he’s vying for that top spot on the pound-for-pound list.

“There are two men ahead of me on the pound for pound rankings and I’m here to tell you, “ Virus or no Virus that crown will be mine” ! @khabib_nurmagomedov @jonnybones #bendtheknee”

Jones sits at the number one spot on the pound-for-pound list. “Bones” has only been defeated once in his pro MMA career and it wasn’t without controversy. Jones was disqualified in a 2009 bout with Matt Hamill. Jones was dominating the fight but referee Steve Mazagatti disqualified him for illegal 12-6 elbows. Many believe the fight should’ve been stopped long before the illegal blows.

As for Nurmagomedov, he holds the number two spot. “The Eagle” has a stellar pro MMA record of 28-0. He has two successful UFC lightweight title defenses, submitting Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. He’s scheduled to put his gold on the line against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

As mentioned in his social media post, Henry Cejudo holds the third spot. If he continues winning and both Jones and Nurmagomedov slip up just one time, he’ll likely find himself at the top of the pound-for-pound list. That’ll probably draw the ire of those who dismiss the “King of Cringe,” but Cejudo would certainly bask in the spotlight.