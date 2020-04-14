Henry Cejudo Willing To Defend UFC Gold Against Frankie Edgar Or Dominick Cruz

Henry Cejudo says he’d be prepared to take on either Frankie Edgar or Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, continues to call for the big names rather than actual number one contenders. “Triple C” made it clear after defeating Marlon Moraes that he was gunning for the likes of Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. While the Faber bout isn’t likely after “The California Kid” got starched by Petr Yan, Cejudo now has Edgar to turn his attention to.

Cejudo Eyes Edgar & Cruz Bouts

Cejudo spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto during an Instagram live chat. The 135-pound king said that Edgar may be the more enticing option over Cruz due to “The Dominator’s” history with injuries (via MMAFighting.com).

“I would love to beat up Dominick, but I just don’t know if he’ll show up.”@HenryCejudo is worried about “brittle” Dominick Cruz making it to fight day (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/LhkpJBH1v3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 13, 2020

“I thought about it with Dominick and Dominick is unpredictable,” Cejudo said. “He’s too brittle. I’m afraid to sign a contract with him cause I don’t know if he’s going to show up.

“Then obviously with Frankie Edgar — Frankie Edgar, he was one of the first people I called out once I beat Marlon. That’s a fight that’s always gave me that appetite for him, especially him at 145 pounds, but since he’s coming down to 35, he’s a former champion at 155 pounds. That’s another fight that really intrigues me and gets me up in the morning.”

Both Edgar and Cruz are coming off losses. Edgar was stopped by Chan Sung Jung in late 2019. Cruz hasn’t competed since Dec. 2016 when he lost the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt.

Cejudo hasn’t competed since June 2019. He underwent shoulder surgery. “Triple C” was set to put his UFC bantamweight gold on the line against Jose Aldo in May but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that. While it was reported that Cruz would replace Aldo instead at an undisclosed location, the UFC ultimately postponed future events for the time being.