Henry Cejudo Won’t Ever Fight TJ Dillashaw Again If Doping Allegations Are True

UFC flyweight king Henry Cejudo won't ever fight TJ Dillashaw again if the doping allegations against him are true.

If the doping allegations against TJ Dillashaw are true, Henry Cejudo will not share the Octagon with the former 135-pound champion again. Initially, it was believed that Cejudo would challenge Dillashaw for the bantamweight strap after retaining his flyweight title against “The Viper” with a first-round knockout in January.

However, Dillashaw failed a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test, and subsequently relinquished the bantamweight championship. Now, Cejudo has been linked to rumors of a fight against Marlon Moraes for the vacant title. With that being said, “The Messenger” offered his thoughts on the Dillashaw situation in an interview on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” yesterday (Mon. March 25, 2019).

Cejudo claimed that, if the doping allegations against Dillashaw are true, he won’t fight Dillashaw inside the Octagon ever again (via MMA Mania):

”With this whole TJ thing, it made me sad, if it’s all true,” Cejudo said. “You feel sad then you go to feeling mad, like wait, what if he’d beat you up like Brock did with Mark Hunt? Sometimes these things cross your head because this ain’t baseball, man.

“If it all comes out to be true, I would never feel comfortable fighting someone like that again. I hope it was an accident, I hope something happened. But if it’s true, I truly feel bad for the man. I really do. And I just would never fight him again. I don’t care for whatever amount of money, I would never fight him again.”



What do you think about Cejudo saying he won’t fight Dillashaw again if the doping allegations against him are true?