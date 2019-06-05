Henry Cejudo’s Coach Explains Impact Of Chael Sonnen On Flyweight Champion

UFC flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo has started to embrace his trash-talking. But, the Olympic gold medalist wasn’t always like that. Rather, it took a phone call to Chael Sonnen to make the champ open up according to his coach, Eric Albarracin.

“I said ‘let’s call him up, let’s call up Chael. If you’re going to get advice, get it from an expert,’” Albarracin said at a media day luncheon (h/t BJPENN.com). “We called him up, they ended up speaking and going on [Sonnen’s] show when he went to Australia. He did like 30 minutes with him. Chael has been a big influence on Henry as far as him becoming himself.

“This was before [Cejudo] beat Demetrious [Johnson], yeah, before he beat Demetrious,” the coach added. “That’s when I said ‘let’s call him up, let’s get some advice from him.’ So that’s what we did.”

Cejudo now looks to become a champ-champ in the UFC as he fights for the vacant bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238. And, just like the Dillashaw fight, the Olympic gold medalist isn’t shying away from trash-talking leading up to the fight.

Chael Sonnen 2.0? Well, Cejudo is trying his best to match his trash-talk.