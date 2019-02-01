With Aaron Pico Victory, Henry Corrales Hoping for Patricio Freire Rematch

After his stunning knockout victory over Aaron Pico, Henry Corrales is hoping for a rematch against Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire.

Despite having competed in Bellator since 2015, Henry Corrales picked up the highest-profile victory of his career against six-fight veteran Aaron Pico. Corrales knocked Pico out in stunning fashion at Bellator 214 this past weekend (Sat. January 26, 2019). The victory made the fifth-straight win for Corrales inside the cage.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Corrales said he hopes the victory warrants a rematch with Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire:

“It definitely would be nice to get back in there with ‘Pitbull’ and mix it up with that guy,” Corrales said. “It’d be cool to get in there with a full camp for that guy. At this stage of my career, I’m just operating on a different frequency these days at The MMA Lab.”

Corrales and Freire previously competed against one another back at Bellator 153 in 2016. The featherweight champ submitted Corrales in the second round via guillotine choke. He has since gone on to recapture the Bellator 145-pound title. Now, after having put together an impressive win streak, and knocking off one of the sport’s biggest prospects, Corrales might have earned himself a rematch.

It will be interesting to see how Corrales fares a second time around inside the cage with “Pitbull.”

Do you think Corrales should get a shot at the Bellator featherweight title next?