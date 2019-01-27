Highlights: Henry Corrales Stuns Aaron Pico With First-Round Knockout

Henry Corrales pulled off an absolute stunner in the co-main event of Bellator 214 tonight (Sat. January 26, 2019). He shared the cage with highly-touted mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect Aaron Pico. Pico looked like he was en route to a first-round knockout of his own, as he rocked Corrales early. However, while exchanging in the pocket, Corrales caught Pico on the perfect spot.

Pico tumbled over unconscious and suffered the second defeat of his young MMA career. Check out ridiculous finish here below:

Now that Pico has lost another fight, ending a four-fight win streak, it will be interesting to see how he bounces back after the disappointing defeat.