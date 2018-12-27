Herb Dean Out of UFC 232 Main Event Duties

The main event for UFC 232 was dealt a blow today, but fortunately it did not involve either of the two fighters. Veteran Octagon official Herb Dean will not be able to officiate the contest between Jon “Bones” Jones and Alexander Gustafsson as originally planned due to an injury, as reported by MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi:

Herb Dean is injured and unable to referee the UFC 232 main event Saturday, per CSAC’s Andy Foster. Mike Beltran will step in. CSAC plans to keep the other referees and judges already scheduled for the two title fights when the card was in Nevada. Marc Goddard has Cyborg-Nunes. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 26, 2018

The original referee for the main event is down but the full card is still in tact and it is a dousy. Here is the full card for UFC 232, which takes place this Saturday, December 29th from The Forum in Los Angeles, California:

Main Card: 10:00 PM ET:

Light Heavyweight Championship; Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Featherweight Championship:Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Chad Mendes vs. Alex Volkanovski

FS1 Prelims: 8:00 PM ET:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Fight Pass Prelims 6:00 PM ET:

Andre Ewell vs. Nathaniel Wood

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Curtis Millender

Montel Jackson vs. Brian Kelleher

