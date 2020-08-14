Here’s What Khabib Wants Conor McGregor To Do For UFC Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov has laid out a simple route for Conor McGregor to fight him again.

Back in Oct. 2018, McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship. “The Eagle” submitted the “Notorious” one in the fourth round to retain his gold. Following the bout, a brawl ensued between both teams. This led to a slew of suspensions and fines under the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Khabib Urges McGregor To Fight Poirier Again For UFC Title Rematch

Nurmagomedov recently spoke to reporters in Russia and was asked what it would take for McGregor to get another crack at his lightweight title. “The Eagle” responded with the following (via MMAJunkie).

“Let him come back (and) defeat Dustin Poirier, then we will fight with him – no problem,” he said (via translation).

Khabib is scheduled to take on interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24. The lightweight title unification bout will headline UFC 254. A location hasn’t been made official but UFC president Dana White says the likely destination is Abu Dhabi. This will be Nurmagomedov’s first bout since Sept. 2019.

McGregor claims to be retired from MMA competition. The former UFC “champ-champ” says there are no enticing options and he feels the UFC brass keeps going against his wishes. In the past, McGregor has claimed to be retired only to return to competition.