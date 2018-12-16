Highlights: Canelo Alvarez Smashes Rocky Fielding For Third Division Title

Earlier tonight (Sat. December 15, 2018) Canelo Alvarez captured his third divisional title in boxing. The Mexican star battered the body of defending WBA Super Middleweight Champion Rocky Fielding.

Alvarez scored a knockdown in the first and second rounds. However, Fielding didn’t fold over completely, and actually landed a few good shots on the Mexican star. In the third round, Alvarez scored another knockdown, but Fielding was able to get back up.

After several knockdowns, the referee finally saw enough in the third round when Canelo knocked Fielding down a second time. The fight was stopped and Alvarez is now a three-division champion in boxing. Check out the highlights here: