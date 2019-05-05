Highlights: Canelo Alvarez Takes Daniel Jacobs’ IBF Middleweight Title

Check out the highlights, as Canelo Alvarez takes the IBF middleweight championship from Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas, Nevada's T-Mobile Arena.

Last night (Sat. May 4, 2019) Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs met for a unified middleweight title fight inside the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez put his WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles up for grabs. Jacobs’ IBF middleweight title was also on the line.

Alvarez looked to take control early in the contest. The Mexican star showed some of the most amazing defensive work we’ve seen from him in his legendary career. After some slick movement and counter-punching, Jacobs changed the tide of the fight with a huge hook in the middle rounds. Alvarez got a taste of Jacobs’ power, who went on to have a much better second half, making things a lot more competitive.

After 12 rounds of boxing, Alvarez took home a unanimous decision victory and the IBF middleweight strap. Check out the highlights from the bout here: