Highlights: Chris Eubank Jr. Breezes Past James DeGale

Check out the highlights from James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr.'s battle for the vacant IBO super middleweight championship.

Earlier tonight (Sat. February 23, 2019) Chris Eubank Jr. and James DeGale met in the main event of Showtime boxing for the vacant IBO super middleweight title. The action went down from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Eubank and DeGale were former sparring partners, but after being matched-up, some bad blood unleashed on social media. When they met inside the ring earlier today, it was Eubank who completely outclassed DeGale on the scorecards. Now, he reigns as the IBO super middleweight champion and has put all other division title holders on notice.

Check out the highlights from Eubank and DeGale’s clash here: