Highlights: Deontay Wilder Makes Quick Work Of Dominic Breazeale

Last night (Sat. May 18, 2019) the WBC heavyweight championship was put up for grabs. Deontay Wilder defended his title against Dominic Breazeale in the main event of a Showtime Boxing event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

After some long-built animosity between the pair heading into fight night, both men got their opportunity to let out their frustrations. Wilder was dominant from bell to bell. He came out and stung Breazeale early, before knocking his adversary out cold with a dynamite right hand that blew the roof off the Barclays center. It was an amazing performance from “The Bronze Bomber.”

Check out the highlights below: