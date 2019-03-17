Highlights: Errol Spence Jr. Dominates Mikey Garcia

Last night (Sat. March 16, 2019) Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia faced off for the IBF welterweight title. The action went down from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Not only was the IBF welterweight title on the line, but so were both men’s undefeated records.

Spence proved to be too much for Garcia to handle. The welterweight champ dominated the action from opening to closing bell. To Garcia’s credit, he was able to go the distance with “The Truth,” but couldn’t manage to land at least 100 punches, compared to the over 300 Spence landed.

Check out the highlights from Spence and Garcia’s clash at AT&T Stadium here: